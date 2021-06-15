Idaho View: Please, Idaho, buckle up, talk to your kids about safe driving, avoid a tragic summer

Recognizing the importance of seat belts, the Idaho State Police stepped up patrols during the last two weeks in May. And troopers wrote 233 citations to motorists for not wearing seat belts.

That number is astonishing.

Are we regressing as a society in our use of seat belts? Have we ignored the lessons of how important they are in saving lives?

Seat belts prevent drivers and passengers from being ejected. People not wearing a seat belt are 30 times more likely to be ejected from a vehicle during a crash, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 3 out of 4 people ejected die from their injuries.

“I’ve been to so many crashes, even low speed or single-vehicle crashes, or crashes in the center of town, where a seat belt would have kept someone secure in the vehicle or otherwise prevented serious injuries,” Idaho State Police Sgt. Steve Farley said in a press release.

We’ve also noticed that driving habits coming out of the pandemic seem to be much worse. And we recognize that someone who is not already in the habit of wearing a seat belt or driving safely probably is not going to read this and suddenly change their ways.

But perhaps it will convince a few people, and perhaps that will be enough.