Idaho View: Our most vital period

The first vaccines have been administered in Idaho to health care workers and nursing home residents, among the most vulnerable to the pandemic.

This is the only real route to “herd immunity” — a state where enough people have been vaccinated that on average 10 infected people with the virus will only infect 9 or fewer, who will infect 8 or fewer, and so on until life is back to normal.

If we are a combination of diligent and lucky, it’s possible the virus could even eventually be eliminated like smallpox — which hasn’t infected a human in nearly half a century. At the very least, widespread vaccination could make it exceptionally rare — a disease like polio, which still exists in some corners of the world but isn’t the principal concern of daily life.

But if you look around at the dismal scene in Idaho, it appears we are dead set on snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. The Legislature plans to meet largely maskless next month. Too many won’t make minuscule sacrifices to protect their vulnerable neighbors.

If that doesn’t change, we’re going to keep setting death records. We’ve lost 1,266 neighbors at time of writing, but there will be more by time of publication.