Idaho View: Our elections are under attack

A question arises when it comes to some of the recent proposals coming out of the Idaho House of Representatives.

Who are these people working for?

First, there’s Blanchard Rep. Heather Scott’s House Bill 512, to amend existing law to prohibit school districts from holding another bond election within 11 months of a failed bond election.

Then there’s HB 549, to amend, repeal, and add to existing law to revise provisions regarding voter identification to register to vote and to cast ballots, also known as Stanley Rep. Dorothy Moon’s Secure Election Act. If passed, Idahoans would no longer have the option to sign a voter affidavit verifying their identity at the polls on Election Day. Student IDs would no longer be an acceptable form of identification to vote. It would eliminate Idaho’s same-day voter registration option at the polls, requiring voters to register electronically by 30 days prior to the election, or by the Friday before the election if they register in-person at the county clerk’s office.

Then there’s Nampa Rep. Brent Crane’s HB 567, to revise provisions regarding the timeline for filing a declaration of candidacy for public office, cutting the amount of time candidates have to file for office to one week instead of two, potentially giving short notice to political challengers for this primary election.

It’s been a busy time in the House when it comes to bills which would effectively limit people’s participation in elections, and that is troublesome.

It appears our elections are under attack.

On the matter of HB 512, voters are smart enough to understand what’s being done on bond issues. There are enough open forums held before a bond vote, explaining the issue, they should be able to understand what they’re voting on so let the patrons vote. If the issue fails and a school district wants to take that feedback, modify it, and put it out again, why should they have to wait 11 months?

When it comes to Moon’s bill, there is no evidence of serious voter fraud in Idaho. On the student ID matter alone, what about a high school student of voting age who may not have a driver’s license, may not have any form of state-issued ID? Do we make them produce a power bill with their name on it — which they won’t have — as proof of ID and residence? Short of Moon coming up with proof that voter fraud is a major issue in Idaho, it’s a bad bill that restricts access.

If there is solid proof of massive voter fraud, bring it forward and have that conversation, but there is none. The Idaho Secretary of State’s office has said a partial recount of ballots during the last presidential election validated the accuracy of the results, with a margin of error of roughly 0.1%.

The Legislature needs to calm down. School districts shouldn’t be punished by disallowing another bond vote within 11 months after receiving voter feedback. The state’s chronic and unconstitutional underfunding of schools is crippling. There are already restrictions with bond issues with a super-majority required to pass, making it very difficult to approve bonds. Why make it harder?

Why put restrictions on a process and change it by restricting people’s access to the polls? If a voter has the ability to prove who they are and register the day of an election, do we not want people to participate in that election?

The Legislature doesn’t seem to trust voters. By restricting the process, the legislators are trying to take away the electorate’s voice. They’re trying to fix a system that’s not broken.

It brings back memories from May 2021, when Reclaim Idaho and the Committee to Protect and Preserve the Idaho Constitution filed a lawsuit with the Idaho Supreme Court challenging a new state law making it more difficult to get voter initiatives or referendums on ballots.

Opponents said then that the new law made it impossible to get initiatives on ballots because a single legislative district would have veto power over the entire process.

Thankfully, in August 2021, the Idaho Supreme Court saw fit to strike down those new ballot initiative restrictions, saying Republican state lawmakers had no “compelling” interest to add them to the process.

Sound familiar? Like Yogi Berra said years ago, “It’s like deja vu all over again.”

The Post Register’s editorial board consists of Publisher Travis Quast, Managing Editor Monte LaOrange and editorial writer John Miller.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2