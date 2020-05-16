Idaho View: Only Gov. Little can right this wrong

Coerced into a confession that persuaded a jury to convict him of the 1996 murder of Angie Dodge, Christopher Tapp spent more then 20 years in prison proclaiming his innocence. In 2017, he won his freedom through a deal that left the murder conviction on his record. The same genetic genealogy that located Dalrymple first led Idaho Falls police to the culprit in the Dodge murder — Brian Dripps of Caldwell, who at the time of Dodge’s murder had lived across the street from the victim.

With that, Tapp was fully exonerated.

But Idaho is among 15 states that does not compensate the wrongfully convicted — unless, of course, one of them can prove deliberate misconduct on the part of police and/or prosecutors resulted in their confinement. A simple good-faith error is not sufficient.

Why?

Ask Gov. Brad Little.

Less than a year ago, state Rep. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, assembled a broad-based coalition of prosecutors, court officials, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office, representatives of inmate exoneration groups and budget office staffers behind a package. Based on models approved in Kansas and Nevada, they produced compensation for the wrongly convicted: