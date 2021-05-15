Idaho View: Not everyone is wanted in the Gem State

Don’t come here if you’re a member of the LGBTQ community.

Not only have lawmakers refused for more than a decade to add the words “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” to a state Human Rights Act that forbids discrimination in employment, housing, education and public accommodations, they also found new avenues. Idaho’s ban on transgender girls and women competing in athletics triggered similar efforts across much of the country.

Don’t come here if you’re a progressive.

This is a one-party state with two wings — hard-right conservative and wingnuts. Outside of about a fifth of the Legislature, there’s not an elected Democratic state or congressional figure in sight.

The political means at your disposal to fight back are quickly evaporating.

There was a time when progressives and moderates could join together and outflank the reactionary GOP-led Legislature through the initiative and referendum ballot measure. But the Legislature just sealed off that opportunity.

Likewise, don’t look to the federal government or even the 14th Amendment for much help. Every year, this Legislature seems to get bolder about nullifying federal laws and defying the U.S. Constitution.