Idaho View: No greater guarantee than rising school taxes

When voters rejected the levy last spring, the district, which covers Grangeville, Kooskia and Elk City, was wrestling with how to make up for a 30 percent loss in its general education budget.

Not only is the property tax dreaded in Idaho, but supplemental levies fall unevenly across the state. Well-off Idaho communities — usually larger and more urbanized — have 30 times the property tax wealth behind each student as the state’s poorest districts — typically smaller and rural. To keep up, parents in those poor districts either agree to cough up a lot more money or reluctantly watch their kids fall behind.

A year ago, the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy reported disparity in property tax wealth had contributed to a funding gap where the richest districts put $17,300 behind each pupil’s education vs. a low of $6,200.

How does that happen when Idaho lawmakers have been striving to add substantial increases to the state budget?

The fact is Idaho started out behind and remained there. Its per pupil expenditure comes in at 50th out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia. That hasn’t changed in years.

Not only is state spending inadequate, it’s not reliable.

Lawmakers cut the school budget during the Great Recession.