Idaho View: Next victim of coronavirus may be your local government budget

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What may yet prove to be a sleeping giant in the coronavirus shutdown is the impact on local government budgets. Police officers still need to be on duty, as do firefighters. Water still needs to be running. Trash needs to be picked up.

But should local governments share in “the pain” associated with the economic shutdown? At some point, will cities and counties have a choice in the matter?

Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling told me in a phone interview that her city already has furloughed 87 employees, mostly at the Nampa Public Library and the Nampa Rec Center.

Nampa also is making an immediate 1% cut in its current budget, or about $580,000, for the remainder of the fiscal year, by putting some projects on hold and slowing down others. Travel has been reduced, and some open positions have been left unfilled, Kling said.

Major kudos to the city of Nampa. Other government agencies around the Treasure Valley should follow Nampa’s lead. This promises to be a rough ride in the coming months, and cities and counties will need to do everything in their power to avoid cuts to essential services, such as police and fire and keeping the water flowing.

Ada County and the city of Boise have not done any workforce cuts, furloughs or layoffs.