Idaho View: New strain requires redoubling COVID prevention

If the new strain were currently dominant here, cases would likely be increasing faster than at any time since before the lockdown rather than falling.

That greater infectiousness will have quite serious practical consequences.

Idaho View: The day Idaho’s governor took charge From the Opinion Page: What would happen if a governor acted like a leader?

The study estimates that getting the new strain under control in Britain will require an ongoing lockdown throughout the spring and summer, the closure of schools, and ramping up vaccine administration to 2 million doses per week (in population equivalent terms, this would mean vaccinating about 50,000 Idahoans per week; Idaho is receiving in the neighborhood of 10,000-20,000 doses per week now). There’s no obvious reason the impact would be smaller here.

These numbers are far from certain — the new strain could be not as bad, or worse, than the study estimates. More time and more studies will render a clearer picture.

But one thing is certain: The longer we can delay the spread of this new strain in Idaho, the better the outcome will be. There will be less economic damage. There will be less impact on our children’s educations. There will be fewer people sickened and lives lost.

So now isn’t the time to relax. It’s the time to redouble our efforts.