Idaho View: Moyle offers Idaho schools his kickback

Embedded within the massive income tax giveaway to Idaho’s corporations and investor class is the Moyle kickback.

Named in honor of its principal architect, House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, this is a cynical ploy to suggest the GOP House majority really does care about public education after all.

Introducing a bill to return $350 million in one-time rebates this year and ongoing tax cuts of $251 million each year thereafter, Moyle — as well as House Revenue and Taxation Committee Chairman Steven Harris, R-Meridian — are up against a harsh political reality: Outside of their limited circle of special interests, GOP insiders and campaign donors, nobody really wants another bill that lowers income taxes and makes the system even more regressive. People have been clamoring for a property tax break, lifting the sales tax from grocery purchases or even doing more for Idaho schools — which remain funded at least $700 million below their traditional share of the state’s wealth.

So here’s what they’ve come up with: If you’re so damned determined to put the good of your schools — or highways and parks — ahead of their generous tax cut, then send it back to the legislators. They’ll know what to do with it.

“Last year, a few folks said, ‘Well, you know what? That’s nice of you and all. But I might have wished it had gone to schools,’ ” Harris said. “And so you will see there on line 23 that folks may choose to donate this to public schools, transportation, parks and rec., and then there will be a report generated from that so that next year during the appropriation cycle, we’ll properly appropriate those funds where they were intended.”

Added Moyle: “If that’s where you want it, you will have that opportunity in this bill.”

Well, not so fast.

For starters, there’s a better alternative. Simply write out a check to your local school and collect the income tax credit already provided in law.

By contrast, the Moyle kickback follows a long, involved path.

Say a group of parents in pro-education communities such as Moscow, Ketchum or Rexburg take Moyle up on his offer. The money from the Moyle kickback will sit in a state bank account for another year. Then the Legislature’s budget committee will dole it out in 2023. Maybe the cash will go back to the communities that donated it. Or it could be spread out statewide, benefiting taxpayers who kept the cash.

Even more likely, lawmakers will do what they always do. They’ll see this unexpected pile of money conscientious Idahoans handed over to them and decide to cut income taxes even deeper.

So much for the concept of the Legislature’s constitutional duty to “establish and maintain a general, uniform, and thorough system of public, free common schools.”

That’s your problem, not theirs.

If that weren’t so, why are Idahoans forced to cough up a record-setting $218.2 million in supplemental property taxes to compensate for the Legislature’s indifference to public schools?

Now those schools will depend on people treating education more like a charity case.

But who’s going to make this contribution?

Will it be the working- and middle-class, whose share of this tax break comes down to about $75 apiece?

Or will it be the millionaires, who according to an analysis from Betsy Russell of the Idaho Press, are in line to pocket more than $8,000?

Here’s a good way to find out: Let Moyle and Harris be the first to kick back their rebates for the public interest.

But let’s see their checks, first. — M.T.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0