Idaho View: Mob rule over reason, politics over people

Give the Idaho Legislature points for audacity.

Its response to the COVID-19 pandemic was an abysmal three-day special session in August.

But if first you don’t succeed, reward yourself with even more power.

At least that’s the agenda lawmakers intend to follow when they return to Boise next winter.

They’re miffed at how Gov. Brad Little used his authority under state law and the Idaho Constitution when the pandemic struck earlier this year.

They did not like his stay-at-home order.

They did not like how he designated some businesses — such as grocery stores and trucking — as essential while others — including movie theaters and bars — as nonessential.

Most of all, they didn’t like being relegated to spectators while the chief executive mobilized the state.

Eventually, Little went along with calling them into special session.

They promptly set out to make things worse.

Rather than build on the success of the absentee ballot-only spring primary election, lawmakers insisted on in-person voting regardless of any calamity that occurs.