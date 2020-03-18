Idaho View: Memo to Idaho Legislature: Coronavirus can kill you. Just go home already

Idaho legislators: Go home. Just go home.
Pass the budgets that your budget-setting committee has already approved. Finish approving the rules most of your committees have already approved.
Drop your bizarre crusade against transgender residents. Quit your fight over diversity and inclusion. Idaho’s business leaders already told you to knock it off. Quit trying to make it easier to spray pesticides on unsuspecting people on the ground. Quit eliminating state license requirements for a legislator’s private business so he can treat teens with substance use disorders. Quit shooting down budgets because you’re mad at this constitutional officer or that one. Perhaps even more important, put an end to risking an outbreak from COVID-19 in our state government.
You already know that three members of the Legislature were at the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, attended by someone who tested positive for coronavirus. You already know that people over 60, which includes many of your colleagues, are more susceptible to complications from the disease, including death.
One House attache resigned Monday over concerns about coronavirus. He did so because he said state officials aren’t taking the pandemic seriously. One representative, Megan Blanksma, the House majority caucus chair, tweeted out, “Ok enough. This is not the plague. Stop treating it as if it is.” Many of us are working from home to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Gov. Brad Little has advised all of us to practice social distancing. Even the president has urged the public to avoid gatherings of 10 or more. There are 105 legislators total, 35 in the Senate and 70 in the House. That doesn’t count all the lobbyists and state employees who descend upon the Statehouse during the session, not to mention members of the public who show up to testify on legislation.
For those who have attended committee hearings that include public testimony, you have probably noticed that at times, vulnerable populations attend these hearings.
It’s worth noting that many state employees actually work in the Capitol building. Some of them are kind of important, too, like the governor, the attorney general and the state treasurer, along with staff members. We’re putting them and the continued functioning of our government at risk by staying in session.
Idaho should follow the lead of other states, such as Colorado, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont in suspending, postponing or adjourning session until later amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Maryland announced Sunday its General Assembly would adjourn Wednesday, two weeks early, over coronavirus concerns.
Finally, if that’s not enough motivation, we remind you that it’s an election year, and some of you have some opponents in the upcoming primary on May 19. It’s best you get back to your home districts and start campaigning. Not door-to-door, mind you, and no kissing babies, either. Just campaign from a safe distance.
If that’s not enough motivation to close up shop, we don’t know what is.
Statesman editorials are the unsigned opinion expressing the consensus of the Idaho Statesman’s editorial board.