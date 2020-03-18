Idaho View: Memo to Idaho Legislature: Coronavirus can kill you. Just go home already

Idaho legislators: Go home. Just go home.

Pass the budgets that your budget-setting committee has already approved. Finish approving the rules most of your committees have already approved.

Drop your bizarre crusade against transgender residents. Quit your fight over diversity and inclusion. Idaho’s business leaders already told you to knock it off. Quit trying to make it easier to spray pesticides on unsuspecting people on the ground. Quit eliminating state license requirements for a legislator’s private business so he can treat teens with substance use disorders. Quit shooting down budgets because you’re mad at this constitutional officer or that one. Perhaps even more important, put an end to risking an outbreak from COVID-19 in our state government.

You already know that three members of the Legislature were at the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, attended by someone who tested positive for coronavirus. You already know that people over 60, which includes many of your colleagues, are more susceptible to complications from the disease, including death.