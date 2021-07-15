Idaho View: McGeachin was for business before she was against it

If employees didn’t like it, they were free to leave. And if customers didn’t want to take the risk, they could stay home.

Then, she declared, “The governor is using the Idaho State Police and the Alcohol Beverage Control Bureau to harass and intimidate private businesses in Idaho. Hardware Brewing Co. is offering goods and services only to those customers who voluntarily choose to visit a private business. Article 1, Section 1 of the Idaho State Constitution states unambiguously: ‘All men are by nature free and equal, and have certain inalienable rights, among which are enjoying and defending life and liberty, acquiring, possessing and protecting property; pursuing happiness and securing safety.’ ”

So the state constitution protects the rights of a brewery operator, but not the owners of a hospital?

Kerry paid the price for his notorious flip-flopping, losing the 2004 campaign to President George W. Bush.

Not so with McGeachin’s hypocrisy. If she wants to win, she needs to rile up the largest sliver of the closed GOP primary electorate. In this case, she even outmaneuvered her rival for that hard right base — professional anarchist Ammon Bundy. The best he could do was play it both ways: Health care employees should refuse the vaccines, but the government should butt out, he said.