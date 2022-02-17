Idaho View: McGeachin’s inquisition previewed her administration

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s indoctrination inquisition didn’t find much “critical race theory, socialism, communism and Marxism” in the state’s public schools.

But it did serve as an audition for the kind of team the GOP gubernatorial hopeful would assemble were she to topple incumbent Gov. Brad Little in the May 17 GOP primary.

By the latest count, one of every three of its members has landed in hot water:

l Laura L. Van Voorhees of Hayden. When she’s not busy chasing the mirage that children who won’t be scolded into doing their homework can be molded into good little commies, Van Voorhees serves as a poll worker in Kootenai County.

During the Nov. 2 school board election, she was obligated to be as neutral as Switzerland — handing out ballots, helping voters and nothing else. Instead, according to the Coeur d’Alene Press, former school board member and retired educator Dave Eubanks reported Van Voorhees offering a voter with some printed information about critical race theory.

Eubanks referred the case to Kootenai County Prosecutor Barry McHugh, who, after investigating, charged Van Voorhees with breaking Idaho’s prohibition on electioneering.

She’s facing a trial in May and, if convicted, a fine of up to $1,000.

l Scott Yenor of Boise. The Boise State University political science professor bought himself — and his employer — a lot of grief last Halloween when he told the National Conservatism Conference at Orlando, Fla.:

“Our independent women seek their purpose in life in midlevel bureaucratic jobs like human resource management, environmental protection and marketing. They’re more medicated, meddlesome and quarrelsome than women need to be. ... Every effort must be made not to recruit women into engineering, but rather to recruit and demand more of men who become engineers. Ditto for med school and the law and every trade. Efforts should be redoubled to encourage more men to enter the medical field, space exploration, mining endeavors and every other high-end and even low-end profession. If every Nobel Prize winner is a man, that’s not a failure. It’s kind of a cause for celebration.”

And while BSU faculty and students were preoccupied with deciding whether Yenor practiced what he preaches in the classroom, nobody was talking about the cause of rooting out leftist indoctrination and diversity on the college campus.

l Isaac Moffett. Even before the McGeachin inquisition got underway, Moffett had become infamous for his unsuccessful court challenge to use the Bible as a text in the Nampa Classical Academy. Apparently, Moffett’s OK with indoctrination, as long as he’s the one doing it.

Then last summer, the Marsh Valley School District, where Moffett was serving as a middle school principal, terminated his contract a year early.

l Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird. — Giddings was not the only right-wing lawmaker who initially rallied to the defense of former state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston. But alone among 70 House members she crossed the line by exposing — in picture and name — the young legislative intern that has accused von Ehlinger of raping her in his apartment. Von Ehlinger, who resigned rather than face formal suspension by his colleagues, is set to stand trial this spring.

Meanwhile, the House Ethics Committee unanimously concluded Giddings’ mistreatment of the intern as well as her dishonesty during the episode constituted “conduct unbecoming” of a state lawmaker. The full House concurred, making Giddings one of a handful lawmakers censured on the floor. She also was stripped of a minor committee assignment.

l McGeachin herself. When Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office advised her to quickly comply with journalists’ requests for records of public comments about her task force, McGeachin thumbed her nose at the attorney general and the Idaho Public Records Law. She got herself another lawyer and went to court.

The result: a reprimand from the bench. Fourth District Court Judge Steven Hippler declared her actions to be frivolous and an exercise in bad faith. He fined her $750 and ordered McGeachin to pay the journalists’ legal fees of almost $29,000.

She was on the cusp of being in contempt of court when McGeachin finally relinquished the public documents.

Since then, McGeachin has acknowledged spending $16,847 on her own attorney. She’s also asking the taxpayers of Idaho to bail her out for the fees she owes the journalists’ attorneys.

There you have it — a preview into the kind of administration McGeachin would preside over.

Expect four years of chaos punctuated by episodes of ethical lapses. — M.T.

