 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Idaho View: McGeachin abandons free markets
1 comment
alert
Idaho View

Idaho View: McGeachin abandons free markets

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Idaho Press Club sues Lt. Gov. McGeachin over public records

FILE - In this May 19, 2021, file photo, Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin speaks at a rally on the Statehouse steps in Boise, Idaho. Republican Idaho Lt. Gov. McGeachin says state lawmakers and Republican Gov. Brad Little are failing citizens by not taking action to prevent employers from requiring employees get the COVID-19 vaccine. McGeachin at a news conference Thursday, July 15, 2021, repeated her request from last week to reconvene the Legislature. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP, File)

 Darin Oswald

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin held a press conference Thursday at which she castigated some hospital systems in the state for making the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory in order to be employed there.

Employers requiring employees to be vaccinated constitutes an affront to the principles of “individual liberty and freedom,” she said, calling for the Legislature to reconvene to forbid employers from mandating vaccination.

That would be quite the departure from Idaho’s general position on labor matters.

Idaho’s Republican majority has structured Idaho as an at-will employment state, meaning employers don’t need any reason at all to fire someone.

While McGeachin would never consider, say, signing legislation that would make it illegal to fire someone because they’re gay, she seems quite comfortable decrying medical providers requiring their workers to be vaccinated in order to be employed.

Of course, sexual orientation and vaccination status are different matters. Being vaccinated is a choice, for example, while sexual orientation is something you’re born with. And having a gay nurse puts a patient at risk of nothing, while having an unvaccinated nurse puts them at elevated risk of contracting a very dangerous disease.

Perhaps, having now abandoned her commitment to free labor markets, McGeachin will soon announce her support for ending Idaho’s at-will employment system and repealing the Right to Work law. But more likely, it’s yet another example of McGeachin’s readiness to bend her avowed fundamental principles to fit any chance she sees for political grandstanding.

The hypocrisy of “free markets for thee, but never for me” is nothing new to McGeachin. During the pandemic, while she was sending out op-eds criticizing government handouts, McGeachin’s own businesses were on the federal dole to the tune of $300,000, as the Idaho Statesman reported.

It’s yet another instance that demonstrates the curious understanding of the word “freedom” that some in this state hold. What freedom seems to mean to McGeachin, and many others, is: Everyone should be forced to adopt my personal values. It means employers must be free to fire gay people because of who they are, and they must be forced to employ people who pose a risk to their customers’ health.

So any time McGeachin promises to fight for your liberty, it’s important to ask yourself a question: What does this “freedom” mean I’ll be forced to do?

The Post Register’s editorial board consists of Publisher Travis Quast, Managing Editor Monte LaOrange and editorial writer Bryan Clark. Clark can be reached at 208-542-6751.

1 comment
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stapilus: Banning health protocols
Columnists

Stapilus: Banning health protocols

Opinion: One of the largely unheralded aspects of the Covid-19 pandemic is the degree private businesses and notably medical providers have gotten on board with taking steps, understood and accepted through long medical experience, to avoid contributing to the problem.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News