Idaho View: Make these 3 changes to fix Idaho’s antiquated public health district law

Changing the geographic boundaries of the districts will help, but changing the requirements also would help.

Rather than a vague mention of having “knowledge and interest in public health,” board members making decisions should have some sort of medical or health care expertise. Board members still could be appointed by county commissioners, thus maintaining that line of voter accountability. But the decisions must be made on the basis of some sort of medical expertise and knowledge.

“If we’re going to trust the health and welfare of people in health districts to these boards, then the board members need to be qualified, and qualified means that you must have an acceptance of the basic public health principles,” Pate said. “And you must be open to listening to health care experts and public health experts and make decisions, to the best of your ability of what you think will help protect the public health, it seems to me. It’s that simple.”