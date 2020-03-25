Idaho View: Loving your neighbor means staying home

Those who choose to go out unnecessarily could face bad consequences themselves. It’s true that this disease is much more harmful to the sick and elderly than to the young, but the young are not free from serious consequences. In places where the COVID-19 pandemic is more advanced, about 20 percent of hospitalizations are for relatively young people. But more than the consequences you may face, you should consider the consequences for others. This pandemic has moved so quickly because it spreads exponentially. Each new person who gets it and continues to interact with other members of the public (there is a delay between exposure and onset of symptoms) will infect between two and three more people on average. Those will infect another two to three, who will infect another two or three. A few steps down the line, one person who has failed to protect themselves may have infected hundreds of their neighbors.