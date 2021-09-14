Idaho View: Looking for civility among the F-bombs at President Biden’s welcoming committee in Boise

“You can show your likes and your dislikes without being disrespectful,” she said.

Bratcher said she understands the anger over the vaccine mandate.

“I can see both sides,” she said.

She was among those who was hesitant about the vaccine, but then her son and grandchildren, who had just visited from California, all got sick with COVID-19. Everyone was unvaccinated. Bratcher and her husband, who is 66, escaped without catching it, but they went out and got the vaccine immediately.

“The president is trying to protect the country and keep people from dying,” she said of the vaccine mandate. “But on the other side, people don’t want to be told what to do. But we have to get a handle on the virus. We have to come together like we did after 9/11. Remember that? What happened to that?”

As I was interviewing her, a group of angry protesters came up to us and demanded: “Why don’t you interview the majority? Why aren’t you talking to the majority?”

I like to think Cyndi Bratcher is the majority.

