Idaho View: Look who signed on as Reclaim Idaho’s poster boys

l Depending on who measures it, the amount of money Idaho spends per pupil is either dead last in the nation — or next to it.

l According to the National Education Association, Idaho’s average teacher salary is ranked 39th in the nation — and what Idaho is willing to pay is less than every other state in its region except Montana.

l Strapped for cash, 52 Idaho school districts and 16 charter schools operate on a four-day week.

l Unwilling to subsist on what the state is willing to spend, voters in 92 Idaho school districts have resorted to raising $216.6 million in supplemental property taxes, setting yet another record.

l In a state where fewer than half of its youngest students report for the first day of school prepared to learn, Idaho leaders refuse to allocate resources for early childhood education. Meanwhile, Idaho does not pay for all-day kindergarten.

l And little has changed in the time since former Idaho Chief Economist Michael Ferguson established that more than a decade’s worth of tax breaks had cut public education’s traditional share of the state’s personal income by 25 percent.

So how could Thayn know what he’s talking about? Idaho has never tried to throw money at its schools.