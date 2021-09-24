Idaho View: Little would rather fight Biden than COVID-19

But what value is Little’s reelection to a COVID-19 patient who is clinging to life on a ventilator?

How does securing a second term as governor justify tolerating one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country?

Is it so important to deny political ammunition to McGeachin, the Idaho Freedom Foundation and the right-wing fringe running roughshod over the Idaho House that Idaho’s overflow of sick people is spilling into Washington?

“Today in my state, Washington citizens in many cases cannot get heart surgery, cannot get cancer surgery that they need, because we are having to take too many people of unvaccinated nature and unmasked, many of whom come from Idaho, and that’s just maddening, frankly,” Gov. Jay Inslee said on Friday. “So we are calling for Idaho and the leaders there to lead and take some commonsense measures. I’m disappointed the governor of Idaho has spent more time trying to reduce protection by reducing vaccine usage instead of concentrating on this, and then clogging up my hospitals.”

What does it profit a governor to win a second term if he loses his soul?

Until now, there was a clear difference between Little and McGeachin.