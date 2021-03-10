Idaho View: Little should stand ready to veto initiative restrictions

By far the Legislature’s most pernicious power grab has been an effort to hobble the seldom-used initiative process. Under the guise of guaranteeing a voice for rural Idahoans, the Senate has passed a set of rules that ensure no one — rural or urban — could ever bring up an initiative for voters to consider.

If rural residents have a policy they want to propose, the single legislative district representing the Boise Bench would have effective veto power. If urban residents want an idea considered, they would have to gather an army to fan out over extremely rural districts where votes are naturally harder to gather. The obviously intended effect: no more ballot initiatives.

This would be a tremendous loss to the rights of ordinary people to engage in self-government. And it would be bad for state policy. Ordinary people have shown over time that when they support a policy, it’s generally a better policy than the Legislature is capable of crafting.

Lawmakers had nothing at all to do with the greatest legislative achievement Idaho has made so far this century. In fact, most of them opposed and have consistently tried to undermine it.