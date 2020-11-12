Idaho View: Little should pay heed to such a serious warning

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has a choice to make.

He can impose a statewide face mask mandate.

Or he can stand by while the state’s health care system becomes so overwhelmed with COVID-19 infections that it must decide who gets help and who dies for the lack of it.

So says the State of Idaho Disaster Medical Advisory Committee (SIDMAC), which last week informed the governor: “A statewide masking requirement, combined with the other social distancing measures and limitation on group gatherings, is our only hope of avoiding disaster.”

SIDMAC is the group of health care professionals the state charged with drawing up the plans to ration lifesaving health care if resources become scarce.

“This is a grim task none of us would ever choose to undertake, but it was necessary to create a uniform, rational and ethical response statewide,” the panel wrote on Nov. 3. “We hoped implementation of these standards would never be necessary, but as you are well aware, the state’s recent increase in COVID-19 cases and attendant increase in hospitalizations have brought us very close to meeting the guidelines for crisis implementation.”