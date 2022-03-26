 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Idaho view | IDAHO STATESMAN

Idaho View: Little should not disavow Idaho’s abortion ban and then sign it. He owns the consequences

Abortion rights

Nicky Topete of Boise mails a letter at the downtown post office to Idaho Governor Brad Little as part of a protest over Senate Bill 1309 held on March, 19, 2022. The proposed law would ban abortion after 6-weeks from conception. Attendees of the rally organized by Freeing Idaho, a coalition of organizations supporting reproductive freedom, are calling on Governor Little to veto the bill.

 Sarah A. Miller, Idaho Statesman

“Deputizing private citizens to levy hefty monetary fines on the exercise of a disfavored but judicially recognized constitutional right for the purpose of evading court review undermines our constitutional form of government and weakens our collective liberties. None of the rights we treasure are off limits.”

If a governor comes to a conclusion like that about a bill on their desk, they naturally veto it. If not, then they have no respect for constitutional rights.

“Ultimately, this legislation risks re-traumatizing victims by affording monetary (incentives) to wrongdoers and family members of rapists.”

If a governor comes to a conclusion like that, they veto the bill. If not, then they have sold their soul.

And yet, Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed Senate Bill 1309 on Wednesday.

The bill, modeled after Texas’ recent abortion ban, allows anyone related to a fetus to sue an abortion provider for $20,000 if they perform an abortion after a heartbeat can be detected — which is often at about six weeks, before most women even know they are pregnant.

The approach, as Little himself noted, is legally untested and likely to be found unconstitutional once it is. Its true intention is to try to drive abortion providers out of business by making their litigation risks so high that they can’t afford liability insurance and are forced to close, which is what is happening in Texas.

But this cruel means of enforcing an abortion ban — by setting neighbor against neighbor and “deputizing” citizens to use the courts to eliminate a constitutional right — has obvious consequences.

One consequence was obvious early on. Imagine that a woman is raped by a man with two brothers. If that woman seeks an abortion, each of those brothers can sue and take home $20,000 apiece. The same thing can happen in cases of incest.

Little was acutely aware of this disturbing fact. He said he had “significant concerns with the unintended consequences” the legislation would have.

But during floor debate, Rep. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue, specifically asked the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, whether the bill would allow the family members of a rapist to sue. Without hesitation, he said it would.

When the consequence of a bill is known to you beforehand, and you pursue it nonetheless, that is not an accident. It is an intentional consequence — to further persecute the victim of a terrible crime.

Little urging lawmakers to “to promptly rectify any unintended consequences” to fix the bill is meaningless. The bill basically eliminates the right to an abortion, and it employs particularly cruel means to do so. It cannot be fixed by future action.

This is the intentional consequence of Harris’s bill: to allow the family members of a vulgar criminal to sue to prevent the victim of a horrendous crime from getting an abortion.

Because that consequence was known to Little when he signed the bill, it is his intention as well — and no amount of mealy-mouthed prevarication can change that fact.

Statesman editorials are the unsigned opinion expressing the consensus of the Idaho Statesman’s editorial board. Board members are opinion editor Scott McIntosh, opinion writer Bryan Clark, editor Chadd Cripe, newsroom editors Dana Oland and Jim Keyser and community members J.J. Saldaña and Christy Perry.

