Idaho View: Little’s border defense is less than underwhelming

By lending five Idaho State Police officers to Arizona to stop drug traffickers, Gov. Brad Little is wasting three weeks of their time.

And since he’s doing so at state expense, the governor is also wasting about $53,391 of your money.

Little says he’s doing this in the name of officer training. But advanced drug intervention training is something Idaho’s been doing for more than 30 years. Troopers learn about interdiction both at the Peace Officer Standards and Training academy and through ISP advanced training. Assuming the governor wants to distribute another $53,000, it’s not unreasonable to believe the state could train 100 officers at home, if not more, in the latest techniques.

Besides, what goes on in Arizona isn’t necessarily applicable to Idaho. Think of the illegal drug trade as a supply chain. Colombia is the factory. Nicaragua and Mexico are the distribution hubs. Idaho is the store. And the retailer is the local dealer. In other words, Idaho officers rarely get beyond the first and second levels. And when they do get involved, it’s spotting a vehicle that’s been modified in some tell-tale way for surreptitiously transporting drugs. Or discovering the registration doesn’t match the operator.