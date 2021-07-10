Idaho View: Little’s border defense is less than underwhelming

By lending five Idaho State Police officers to Arizona to stop drug traffickers, Gov. Brad Little is wasting three weeks of their time.
And since he’s doing so at state expense, the governor is also wasting about $53,391 of your money.
Little says he’s doing this in the name of officer training. But advanced drug intervention training is something Idaho’s been doing for more than 30 years. Troopers learn about interdiction both at the Peace Officer Standards and Training academy and through ISP advanced training. Assuming the governor wants to distribute another $53,000, it’s not unreasonable to believe the state could train 100 officers at home, if not more, in the latest techniques.
Besides, what goes on in Arizona isn’t necessarily applicable to Idaho. Think of the illegal drug trade as a supply chain. Colombia is the factory. Nicaragua and Mexico are the distribution hubs. Idaho is the store. And the retailer is the local dealer. In other words, Idaho officers rarely get beyond the first and second levels. And when they do get involved, it’s spotting a vehicle that’s been modified in some tell-tale way for surreptitiously transporting drugs. Or discovering the registration doesn’t match the operator.
Sure, individuals smuggle drugs across the border. More likely, however, is the contraband that enters the U.S. by ship, truck or aircraft — so the interdiction occurs at the ports of entry.
But if sending five Idaho State Police troopers to Arizona at great expense is such a great training opportunity, then why stop there?
Why not spend $53,000 or so sending five troopers to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ bomb school at the Redstone Arsenal at Huntsville, Ala.?
Why not spend the same amount dispatching five troopers to Washington, D.C., to study traffic accident investigations at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration?
And why not allocate those resources to assign five troopers to the ATFE’s Fire Research Laboratory at Beltsville, Md.?
Because this is not about the most efficacious way of training state police officers.
This is a political stunt that has gone haywire.
In a nod to the GOP’s Trumpian base, Little last month promised Texas Gov. Greg Abbot and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey — both fellow Republicans — a robust Idaho response to their request for resources at the border.
“The state of Idaho proudly stands with our fellow Americans along the United States-Mexico border and will do what we can to protect the American people — Idahoans — against the damaging consequences of the inaction of the Biden-Harris administration,” Little said. “Smuggling of drugs and illegal weapons, property destruction and the daily influx of increasing numbers of illegal immigrants into our country are problems that are getting worse by the day. It is time for our nation’s governors to do what the federal government won’t — secure the border.”
It was a promise Little could not keep.
As noted earlier, the ISP doesn’t have people to spare. It has an 11 percent vacancy rate. Among its patrol ranks, 34 of 244 positions are unfilled.
Without a customs cross designation from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, no state or local cop — regardless of jurisdiction — has the authority to enforce federal immigration laws.
So by last week, the mission had been redefined.
Nobody’s going to Texas — which has a uniformed police force 17 times larger than Idaho.
The mission to Arizona will be less about “illegal weapons, property destruction and the daily influx of increasing numbers of illegal immigrants” and more, as Little said last week, about curbing “the flow of illegal drug smuggling and organized crime into our country and our state, and the troopers will gain valuable hands-on training that will improve their ability to serve the people of Idaho when they return.”
But if Arizona — with more than four times the number of uniformed cops as Idaho — can’t stop drugs from entering the country at its border, what difference will five additional ISP officers make during those three weeks?
Stopping hordes of immigrants smuggling drugs and guns into this country because a Democratic White House has opened the gates, this is not.