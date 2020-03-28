Idaho View: Little is overreacting to the coronavirus; good

That’s why you won’t find a stay-at-home order in place in such Republican strongholds as Texas, Kansas or Missouri.

Among those who apparently agree with that view is Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman.

Friday, Hoffman urged Little to avoid following the course of New York and California.

Wednesday, he doubled down: “It is wrong, and we at IFF assert, unconstitutional, for the government to take away people’s right to earn a living, to assemble, and to move about freely. You correctly noted a couple of weeks ago, ‘history will remember our reaction’ to this virus. It is worrisome that what people will remember is how people were forced to surrender their freedom for the notion of security.”

The flaw in Hoffman’s argument is that biology does not give a fig for ideology. Further delay on Little’s part only encouraged a patchwork response. Universities went online. Individual school districts closed, followed by a State Board of Education directive. Some cities — notably Boise and Moscow — shut down nonessential businesses and meeting places; others did not. And as Inslee discovered earlier, the lack of a statewide emergency declaration conveyed a lack of gravitas, inviting some to carry on with social activities at parks or beaches.