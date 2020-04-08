Idaho View: Little has indelibly scarred his record

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Brad Little has always been known as a practical man and a negotiator. And that makes his decisions on March 31 — which will be remembered as the worst day in his long career in public office to date — so baffling.

Little vetoed a bill sponsored by Rep. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, that would provide some compensation to those who are wrongfully convicted and serve prison sentences. In the House and Senate combined, the bill had received only one vote against passage.

Little said he agreed with the bill’s motives but disagreed with the details. Yet Ricks says Little never communicated any of these concerns to him during the legislative session when they could have been addressed through amendments to make the bill ready for his signature.

We have always known Little as a man who would look in the eye those he disagrees with and explain himself, not stab them in the back. We were evidently mistaken.

As badly as Little has mistreated Ricks, that’s hardly the worst of it.

If Little was going to veto this bill, he needed to look Chris Tapp and Charles Fain in the eye too. Why didn’t he have the courage to do so? Perhaps because it would be impossible to justify himself.