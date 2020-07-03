Idaho View: Little faces his most important test yet

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Brad Little’s greatest policy achievement, tamping down the first wave of COVID-19, is currently at serious risk of being lost.

Idaho’s initial success in battling the coronavirus appears to have been a mixture of good luck and good policy.

Idaho was lucky in that it was one of the last states in the nation to get hit with COVID-19. By the time it hit the Gem State, the terrible toll the pandemic could take was clear from the experience of other nations and other parts of the country.

Little used that knowledge, a perspective that was not available to the governors of New York and California when their outbreaks began, to move quickly with a stay-home order. It proved incredibly effective, if painful, and just as quickly as our period of exponential increase had begun, the curve fell and flattened, so that new infections remained at a relatively low and steady state for many weeks.

But new cases are now longer at a low, steady state.

Things may feel much better than they were in April because life seems to be back to something like normal.

They are not.

They are worse.

Idaho hit its peak number of new daily cases late last week.