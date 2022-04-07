Idaho View: Libraries debate shows theme of 2022 session

Just as we were getting ready for the close of Idaho’s 2022 legislative session March 25, a wrench was thrown into the works.

At 3:33 p.m. that day, we received an email with a press release from House Republican leadership giving notice that they would hold a press conference recapping the session upon adjournment of the House.

We all know the meaning of the phrase “hold your horses.”

Later that day, the House killed the budget for the Idaho Commission for Libraries. There would be no closure to the legislative session, at least not that day. The budget bill failed on a 29-36 vote. A new version just $100 different was introduced in the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee after 8:30 p.m. After a tense debate, the House passed a fifth version of that oh-so-slightly different budget and it headed to the Senate.

“Here we are hours later than we should have been, debating a budget we should have passed days ago,” said Rep. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue, decrying the removal of $3.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that would have gone to rural telehealth access projects.

This essentially traces back to House Bill 666, an earlier bill that critics said could lead to librarians being prosecuted for checking out materials that are deemed harmful to minors.

The first two versions of the Commission for Libraries budget were pulled back before they were voted on, amid concerns among House Republicans about “smut” in Idaho libraries.

House members took issue with books from the adult sections of libraries, teen memoirs and coming-of-age novels with LGBTQ themes and youth sex education books for children over 10, calling the materials “pornography.”

GOP representatives led by Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, argued librarians made the budget “unfundable” by expressing opposition to HB 666. Young distributed to all House members a copy of a March 2 email from the Idaho Library Association to its members opposing HB 666 when she argued to kill the previous version of the budget bill, because she said the comments in the email were “unacceptable.”

If ever there was an appropriately numbered piece of legislation in this session, it would have to be HB 666.

“It would appear to me that we are removing this $3.5 million from this budget because a group of people spoke up advocating for their jobs and advocating for their communities and advocating for the people that are in their town,” Burns said. “It seems to me that what is happening by removing this $3.5 million is we are abridging people’s rights to free speech. ... The government is infringing on people’s rights to free speech because we didn’t like what they said. It’s downright un-American.”

“In my opinion, this is nothing short of being a mean-spirited, vindictive bill,” said Rep. Steve Berch, D-Boise.

House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, called the move a dangerous trend, saying it is “profoundly dangerous (to be) going after people for exercising their sacred First Amendment right to petition their government for redress. This is one of the five basic freedoms of the First Amendment.”

The legislative session finally ended Thursday. There were positive things that came out of the session, such as increased education investments, transportation investments, public safety. But it should go down in memory as a session where people’s rights were infringed upon with too many proposals offering solutions to problems that don’t exist, especially in terms of voting rights.

This latest move with the libraries was nothing more than a political stunt, something to ease the base.

It was part of a common theme seen through the whole session — lack of trust while infringing on rights.

When it came to voting rights, too many proposals were showing a lack of trust in school districts in scheduling bond elections within a certain time frame, county clerks in banning ballot drop boxes, or voters themselves in trying to set a tight deadline to register for a closed Republican primary.

In the case of HB 666, it’s not trusting librarians, trying to legislate what parents should already be doing.

Really, how many 5- or 6-year-olds are going to libraries themselves, without their parents, grabbing a book out of the adult section and a librarian is letting them check it out? Do we have a line of 900 5-year-olds trying to get their hands on inappropriate material?

The craziness was prevalent during this session The library issue dragged it out.

Are these legislators really trying to protect Idahoans or are they trying to score political points?

The Post Register’s editorial board consists of Publisher Travis Quast, Managing Editor Monte LaOrange and editorial writer John Miller.

