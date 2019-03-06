Almost a year ago, the Lewiston City Council was certain it could trust the courts more than the voters to authorize a bond to finance replacement of the aging wastewater treatment plant.
Pursuing judicial confirmation was straightforward and dependable.
Taking the question to the voters would be anything but. There wasn’t time to win them over. If the voters rejected the request, turning around and bypassing them through a judicial confirmation process would seem like an act of bad faith.
“It puts the city in an awkward position if voters don’t approve (the bond request) City Attorney Jana Gomez told the Tribune’s William L. Spence last spring. “They might feel like the city is going against their will or isn’t listening to them, when the reality is there’s no option.”
That was until last week.
As 2nd District Court Judge John Judge reviewed earlier rulings involving Boise, Idaho Falls and Challis, he framed the pertinent question: Was the city’s need so urgent that it warranted disenfranchising the voters’ authority to approve a bond?
“While these facts demonstrate that Lewiston’s aging wastewater treatment plant is in need of some updates, they also evidence that, rather than the desired improvements being a sudden emergency thrust upon the city, the need for an overhaul of the wastewater plant has been an expected expense for which the city has been able to plan,” Judge wrote. “This reveals that while improving these components is desirable, the level of need does not rise to ‘truly urgent’ or ‘immediate or emergency.’ ”
So Monday, the council agreed to seek bond approval not only for a new $28.5 million wastewater treatment plant but also a $42 million replacement for its water system. The measure goes on the May 21 ballot.
Talk about horrible optics. What could be worse than — as Gomez told Spence — going to court because the voters turned you down? Or going to the voters because the courts turned you down?
The city also is running short of time. In three months, it has to figure out how to appeal to the voters.
Here’s an idea: Start with trusting them:
- Everybody needs sewer and water systems that work. This isn’t about getting broad support for a project that benefits a segment of the community such as a library, a jail or even a high school.
- The city doesn’t need to reach the nearly impossible two-thirds majority threshold that has delayed or thwarted efforts to build libraries, jails and schools in the past. All that’s required is a simple majority.
- Last fall, the cou
- ncil raised sewer and water rates to pay for the upgrades — after making sure to extend circuit breaker relief to low-income seniors and disabled people. Pass or defeat the bond; the fee increases stay.
- Pass a bond — and take advantage of favorable interest rates and incentives available through the state of Idaho — and the fees will go toward paying off the plants on the installment plan. Reject the bond and the city will be on a cash-only basis — which could involve raising rates even higher to cover fixing the plants on the piecemeal plan.
- Nobody’s thrilled to pay more for water and sewer. But residents grudgingly recognized last fall that the time for dithering was over. Evidence to the contrary — protests at council meetings or organized taxpayer resistance — has been sporadic.
Judge’s ruling puts the city itself exactly where it did not want to be — but where it should have been all along. — M.T.
