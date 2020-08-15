Idaho View: Leaving poor kids behind

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ximena Bustillo of the Idaho Statesman documented what should be understood as a major public policy failure last week: Idaho was the last state in the nation to apply for and has not yet begun distributing supplemental funds to families with kids eligible for the free and reduced school lunch program.

Idaho is far behind the rest of the country. Most states had already joined the program in May. It was June before Idaho officials began seriously discussing the matter. Utah, one of the last states to join, was approved in July. Idaho finally applied last week.

The Pandemic EBT program would be a tremendous relief to low-income parents in Idaho: about $300 in food aid for two of every five children in Idaho to make up for missed school meals during the spring semester. The program is entirely federally funded, requiring no match from Idaho taxpayers.

There seem to be a variety of factors that put Idaho’s poor families behind those of every other state in the nation.

Staffing levels at the DHW and some other agencies do not seem adequate for the pandemic. Normally, changes to federal programs the department administers — food stamps, Medicaid, energy assistance and a host of others — come slowly. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the department to rework many of these programs very quickly.