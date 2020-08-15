Idaho View: Leaving poor kids behind

Ximena Bustillo of the Idaho Statesman documented what should be understood as a major public policy failure last week: Idaho was the last state in the nation to apply for and has not yet begun distributing supplemental funds to families with kids eligible for the free and reduced school lunch program.
Idaho is far behind the rest of the country. Most states had already joined the program in May. It was June before Idaho officials began seriously discussing the matter. Utah, one of the last states to join, was approved in July. Idaho finally applied last week.
The Pandemic EBT program would be a tremendous relief to low-income parents in Idaho: about $300 in food aid for two of every five children in Idaho to make up for missed school meals during the spring semester. The program is entirely federally funded, requiring no match from Idaho taxpayers.
There seem to be a variety of factors that put Idaho’s poor families behind those of every other state in the nation.
Staffing levels at the DHW and some other agencies do not seem adequate for the pandemic. Normally, changes to federal programs the department administers — food stamps, Medicaid, energy assistance and a host of others — come slowly. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the department to rework many of these programs very quickly.
The delays are also a consequence of the lack of a centralized database with contact information for families eligible for free and reduced school lunches. The Department of Education had to gather that data from individual school districts throughout the
state.
With a pandemic raging and the unprecedented economic downturn, efficient administration of vital programs like these is indispensable. The long delays experienced by those waiting for unemployment checks, and now Idaho’s last-in-the-nation status in the Pandemic EBT program, make clear that immediate action is necessary.
Gov. Brad Little should add emergency funding for the Department of Health and Welfare, the Department of Labor and other agencies the COVID-19 pandemic has stretched to the breaking point to the list of topics to be addressed at an expected special session. That would also allow the relevant House and Senate committees to investigate how the administration of these programs has fallen short and what steps are necessary to ensure that failures are not repeated.
An easy source of dollars could be remaining CARES Act funds that Little set aside for bonuses for the unemployed to return to work. Despite the considerable generosity of these bonuses — $1,500 for full-time workers, $750 for half-time workers — few have utilized them. Of the $100 million dedicated to those bonuses, 80% is sitting idle, according to the Statesman.
The economic pain of the pandemic can clearly be better combated with efficient aid to struggling families than through bonuses to those lucky enough to be rehired. Administering federal unemployment, health care and other aid programs efficiently would be a much better use of that $80 million, as would funding for Idaho’s inadequate contact-tracing infrastructure.
Those laid off because of the pandemic should not have to go without income for weeks because there isn’t sufficient claims processing capacity. Poor kids shouldn’t go hungry for months while state agencies get an application in order.
