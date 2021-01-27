Idaho View: Lawmakers want more power? Then show a little responsibility.

The Legislature’s first major act this year has been to consider a constitutional amendment that would allow lawmakers to call themselves back for a special session.
From a structural point of view, it makes sense that the legislative branch should be able to call itself back into session — especially to check the exercise of extraordinary emergency powers by the governor. Gov. Brad Little has not abused his powers during the pandemic, but it’s foreseeable that some governor could, and it makes sense for another branch of government to act as a check.
But the Legislature is not making a very good case for itself as a check on executive overreach. It has so far demonstrated a remarkable lack of wisdom, circumspection and intelligence.
Right after the House State Affairs Committee introduced the proposed amendment, it introduced a proposed ban on attendance restrictions at athletic events, which is likely to get a lot of people killed if it becomes law.
The House State Affairs Committee spent a long time talking about the impacts on parents and students. That was good, but it’s at most half of the story.
Opinion: The bottom line is, when it comes to dealing with a once-a-century emergency such as the coronavirus pandemic, you don’t want the Legislature calling the shots.
The elephant in the room was never addressed head-on: A pandemic that has now killed more Idahoans, and more Americans, than World War II. The committee called no doctors or epidemiologists to give testimony. It sought no expert testimony at all that would help its members determine how many more people would be killed by lifting these restrictions.
Instead of carefully weighing the risks and benefits, the Legislature seems to be guided by the desire to return to “normal life.”
Everyone wants that. But life is not normal in any corner of the world right now. There are various levels of abnormal that carry different levels of risk for infection, and the accompanying deaths and long-term disabilities. Life will not be normal until enough people are vaccinated that the population has herd immunity, a prospect that is endangered by new variants of the virus that have sprung up due to high infection levels.
Beyond considering irresponsible laws, the vast majority of the Legislature has engaged in reprehensible personal conduct throughout the first weeks of the session.
Look at the House and Senate floors, and it’s awfully hard to find a mask. Do lawmakers think they look brave?
WASHINGTON — During his 14 years with the Idaho National Guard, Captain Vaughn Ellsworth had been deployed to other countries, but never to an…
Public health experts have said the same thing for months: Masks probably protect you a bit from infection, but they certainly do a lot to protect other people from you if you are infected and don’t know it. So lawmakers aren’t showing they aren’t afraid of getting the virus. They’re showing they don’t care if they infect people near them.
Maskless, they look irresponsible. They look uncaring and cruel.
And when Rep. Muffy Davis, a paraplegic at high risk of death if she becomes infected, asked to be able to participate in the session remotely — most of them voted to force her to choose between doing her constitutional duty and her health for no good reason.
How heartless.
Why would anyone want a group of people like that to get themselves together to make laws?
State of the State address goes virtual
State of the State address goes virtual
State of the State address goes virtual
State of the State address goes virtual
State of the State address goes virtual
State of the State address goes virtual
State of the State address goes virtual
State of the State address goes virtual
State of the State address goes virtual
State of the State address goes virtual
State of the State address goes virtual
State of the State address goes virtual
State of the State address goes virtual
State of the State address goes virtual
State of the State address goes virtual
State of the State address goes virtual
State of the State address goes virtual
State of the State address goes virtual
State of the State address goes virtual
State of the State address goes virtual
State of the State address goes virtual
State of the State address goes virtual
State of the State address goes virtual
The Post Register’s editorial board consists of Publisher Travis Quast, Managing Editor Monte LaOrange and editorial writer Bryan Clark. Clark can be reached at 208-542-6751.