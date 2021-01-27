Idaho View: Lawmakers want more power? Then show a little responsibility.

Instead of carefully weighing the risks and benefits, the Legislature seems to be guided by the desire to return to “normal life.”

Everyone wants that. But life is not normal in any corner of the world right now. There are various levels of abnormal that carry different levels of risk for infection, and the accompanying deaths and long-term disabilities. Life will not be normal until enough people are vaccinated that the population has herd immunity, a prospect that is endangered by new variants of the virus that have sprung up due to high infection levels.

Beyond considering irresponsible laws, the vast majority of the Legislature has engaged in reprehensible personal conduct throughout the first weeks of the session.

Look at the House and Senate floors, and it’s awfully hard to find a mask. Do lawmakers think they look brave?

+4 Twin Falls Idaho National Guard Commander talks deployment to D.C. WASHINGTON — During his 14 years with the Idaho National Guard, Captain Vaughn Ellsworth had been deployed to other countries, but never to an…

Public health experts have said the same thing for months: Masks probably protect you a bit from infection, but they certainly do a lot to protect other people from you if you are infected and don’t know it. So lawmakers aren’t showing they aren’t afraid of getting the virus. They’re showing they don’t care if they infect people near them.

Maskless, they look irresponsible. They look uncaring and cruel.