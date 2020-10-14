Idaho View: Kids lose when adults have a childish fight over wearing a mask at a football game

This has become so absurd.

The Caldwell School District’s decision to shut down a football game against Emmett High School on Oct. 2 was the culmination of a standoff between the district and Ammon Bundy, who disagrees with mask mandates and likens them to the beginning stages of the Holocaust.

The district has a policy that anyone attending the football game must wear a mask to be admitted through the gates for the game. Emmett athletic director Gavin Watson said the school district sent an email to all parents notifying them of the requirement ahead of time.

“Every single fan from Emmett came into the gate with a mask,” Watson said. “We had no issue with any other Emmett fans.”

According to Bundy’s explanation on his Facebook page, rather than adhere to the mask requirement, he and his family decided to not go into the stands to watch his son, who is on the Emmett football team. Instead, he and his family watched the game from outside the perimeter fence that surrounds the track and football field.

Bundy and his family were still on school grounds, though, which was enough for the school district to persist in asking him to wear a mask or leave, which Bundy declined to do.