Idaho View: Keep politics, conspiracies and misinformation out of Idaho’s public health districts

Maybe that’s not “doomsday,” but doomsday is what would have happened had there been no action taken, no shutdowns, no public health mandates, no attention paid to science. Davidson is just wrong on every count.

It’s concerning, to say the least, to remove Epperly from the board.

Epperly spent 15 years with the health district. He is the president and CEO of Family Medicine Residency of Idaho and is a retired U.S. Army colonel. He was the past president and board chair of the American Academy of Family Physicians and is the co-chairman of the board for the Healthcare Transformation Council of Idaho.

Beck said in a written statement that “the Central District Health board would now be best served by someone with a different perspective who represents the community.”

We’re not sure what that’s supposed to be code for, but from our perspective, Epperly did represent the community.

Those who have put their name in the hat to be on the board offer a wide range of competencies and opinions about health care.

Some of the candidates espouse conspiracy theories about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FDA, as well as misinformation about vaccines, according to reporting by the Idaho Capital Sun.