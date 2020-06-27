Idaho View: It’s time to make masks mandatory in Idaho

Telling Idahoans that masks are mandatory also provides much-needed cover for businesses such as Boise restaurant Bacon, where owner John Berryhill is trying to do the right thing by requiring masks of his customers.

Even he is getting pushback, but if he and other business owners were able to say, “Sorry, the state of Idaho requires it,” we’d have much wider compliance and participation.

And that means more businesses would be able to reopen, more people would be able to go back to work and more paychecks would start flowing again.

Little on Tuesday pushed back against the idea of mandating mask wearing, pointing out that nine counties in Idaho don’t have any cases. Since then, we’re down to seven counties without a case.

“Mandatory masks for somebody that works by themselves outside all day, that doesn’t pass the common sense test,” Little said Thursday. “What does pass the common sense test is we know that face coverings work, and we want to urge anyone that, particularly if they’re inside of that 6-foot circle that we talked about, to do it.”

We understand the position the governor is in, once again trying to thread the needle of protecting the public health, getting the economy going again and balancing the interests of urban and rural Idaho.