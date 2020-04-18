Idaho View: It’s not safe to reopen Idaho and Little knows it

Against that backdrop, Little’s stay-at-home order was holding back the tide. By no means was it stringent. The list of businesses Little deemed essential enough to remain open filled three typed pages. The extension eases Little’s restrictions a bit more.

Nor was the enforcement heavy-handed. Some have likened it to an honor system.

Yet, the pressure on Little to abandon the effort has been building — and not just from rigid ideologues such as Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, or the mysteriously funded Idaho Freedom Foundation’s Wayne Hoffman. The governor’s own party chairman, former Congressman Raul Labrador, called on Little to “reopen Idaho.” So did House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley.

Meanwhile, the ranks of senior Republicans — including the congressional delegation — has been conspicuously absent from coming to the governor’s aid.

It could not have escaped Little’s attention that in the week President Donald Trump openly warred with governors, he was the first GOP chief executive out of the gate. His initial order expired at least five days earlier than those issued by other Republican governors. Most won’t reach that decision mark for at least another two weeks.

Seven GOP governors have refused to issue stay-at-home orders at all.