Idaho View: Is University of Idaho’s loss Brigham Young’s gain?

For the sake of argument, say the leading critic of Idaho public education budgets in the Legislature works for a private academy.

The more he complains about the shortcomings of public schools, the more likely it is that some parents will turn to the private education model and possibly his own school.

Or what if a legislative budget writer spends his winters in Boise critiquing the state Lands Department while devoting his spring, summers and autumns to running his private timber farm? You’d have to question where his primary loyalty lies.

So why does state Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, get a pass?

From his perch on the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, Nate last week waged a one-man interrogation of the three state university presidents.

As reported by Idaho Education News’ Kevin Richert, Nate grilled Boise State University President Marlene Tromp three times about how she implemented last year’s $1.5 million budget cut and whether she followed legislative directives to withdraw what he called “wasteful spending” on social diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Rather than accept her answers, Nate accused Tromp of expanding the programs he finds so objectionable.

“Am I missing something?” he asked.

When it was Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee’s turn, he seemed to mollify Nate with promises that any diversity program on his campus was funded by voluntary fees rather than state or student tuition dollars.

By the time he got to University of Idaho President Scott Green, Nate challenged an office of equity and diversity that he said “engages in social justice advocacy,” as well as the College of Engineering’s director of engineering diversity. Green cut him off with a 26-page investigative report from the law firm Hawley Troxell, demonstrating that Nate and his allies within the Idaho Freedom Foundation had engaged in a “false narrative.”

Nate may be an outlier on the budget committee. But he holds great sway in the Idaho House, which for two consecutive years has followed his lead by rejecting the higher education budget. Last year, it trimmed not only $1.5 million from BSU, but $500,000 each from UI and ISU over allegations of social diversity indoctrination on the campuses.

But this high-profile, not to mention effective, nemesis to Idaho’s four-year college and universities is hardly a disinterested party. Nate teaches economics at the Mormon church-owned Brigham Young University-Idaho.

It would make no difference if his paychecks came from Northwest Nazarene University or the College of Idaho. The point is private schools compete to some degree with public institutions of higher learning. And Nate is on the private side of the equation.

Private and public schools compete for students. In today’s environment of tight state budgeting and a falling rate of Idaho high school graduates continuing their education, tuition income is just as important to a public school as it is to a private institution. Tuition dollars cover roughly half the cost of classroom instruction at Idaho’s college and universities. When it comes to auxiliary services, student fees are even more vital.

They compete for talent. Because Idaho’s compensation package hasn’t kept pace, turnover among faculty and staff is rising at the public schools. If a lawmaker helps to not only cut state funding but goes on to undermine programs that promote diversity in hiring, how can that not further impede a state institution’s ability to recruit and retain quality faculty and staff?

No college or university, public or private, can survive without generous contributions from a limited pool of donors. If a lawmaker is generating negative headlines from a legislative committee room, could that turn off the spigot?

Nate can say he is doing the IFF’s bidding here. It has zeroed in on social diversity and allegations of indoctrination at Idaho’s institutions of higher learning — as well as its public schools. And Nate obviously cherishes his near-pristine 99% ranking on the IFF’s Freedom Index.

But why aren’t his superiors at BYU-Idaho publicly embarrassed by what Nate is doing in Boise?

Or are they privately cheering him on?

If Nate continues sabotaging higher education budgets later this spring, you’ll have your answer. — M.T.

Statesman editorials are the unsigned opinion expressing the consensus of the Idaho Statesman’s editorial board. Board members are opinion editor Scott McIntosh, opinion writer Bryan Clark, editor Chadd Cripe, newsroom editors Dana Oland and Jim Keyser and community members J.J. Saldaña and Christy Perry. McIntosh teaches a class at Boise State University.

