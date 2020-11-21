Idaho View: Is the Gem State simply ungovernable?

Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, and House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, seem to be at a loss for an answer — other than to trim back the governor’s emergency powers at the earliest opportunity.

So Little has resorted to gestures.

He mobilized about 100 members of the Idaho National Guard to assist medical facilities. But unless those National Guard members are critical care physicians, intensive care unit nurses or respiratory therapists, it’s questionable how much they can relieve the strain on health care staff.

Little moved the state back to Stage 2 of its Idaho Rebounds reopening plan. This time, however, bars and restaurants will remain open. Limiting crowd sizes to 10 people won’t apply to religious or political events. No business will be closed.

And when it came to masks, the governor threw up his hands because he doubted an order would make any difference.