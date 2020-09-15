Idaho View: INL leader has provided an example

In only five years, Peters has advanced INL’s mission to push forward research and innovation in nuclear energy to an astounding degree.

That’s good for employment and economic growth in Idaho Falls, of course. But it’s also essential for the future of humanity.

As terrifying as the coronavirus pandemic has been, the greatest long-term threat to our collective future remains global climate change. Serious solutions to the problem almost certainly involve the expansion of nuclear energy to provide baseload power to compliment clean but intermittent energy sources like wind and solar. Projects like NuScale’s Carbon Free Power Project, based on small reactors that can be factory-built and deployed much more quickly than traditional large reactors, promise to fill that gap.

But that’s only half the story.

During his tenure, Peters has been a moral example to the community of Idaho Falls and the state of Idaho.

At a time when political attacks on diversity and equality have proliferated, Peters and INL Chief Operating Officer Juan Alvarez have been welcoming voices for inclusion, both in the INL workforce and the broader society.