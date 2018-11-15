This ran Wednesday in the Lewiston Tribune.
A century ago, 33 states elected their chief public education officer.
Now it’s down to 13.
Idaho, which just re-elected Sherri Ybarra as its state schools superintendent, is among them. Others include California, Washington and Wyoming. Last week, South Carolina voters opted to continue electing their schools superintendent.
But does it really matter that Ybarra, a Republican in a heavily GOP state, narrowly defeated her Democratic challenger, veteran teacher Cindy Wilson?
After all, it’s not as if the office has any independent power. Other than the ability to persuade others to act, the officeholder does what she is told. It is an administrative office.
The governor proposes the budget. The Legislature appropriates the money. Local school boards and administrators make many of the key decisions. And the authority to set policy resides with the State Board of Education, which is appointed by the governor.
All of which has been on display these past 24 years.
In 1995, newly elected state Superintendent Anne Fox, a political neophyte, stumbled into irrelevance. The Senate Education Committee, the state board and the governor’s office filled the political vacuum.
Four years later, Marilyn Howard ousted Fox. But as a Democrat, Howard found herself outmaneuvered by the GOP partisans running the state board — notably former GOP Chairman Blake Hall.
Howard’s successor, Republican Tom Luna, had more success persuading his fellow GOP members to enact his agenda — but his antagonistic approach so alienated teachers, parents and students that the voters repealed his entire package in a 2012 referendum.
From there, Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter assumed leadership for education reform and Luna left politics.
Next came Ybarra, who has deferred to Otter’s budgets, has failed to enact any major initiatives and has endured withering criticism from GOP lawmakers.
No wonder you don’t find many talented and ambitious school administrators — such as Boise School Superintendent Don Coberly, Madison School Superintendent Geoffrey Thomas or Lewiston School Superintendent Bob Donaldson — lining up to seek the job.
Why would they? For most of them, running for the state office would mean a pay cut and less clout.
What you get instead are people such as Wilson, who draws accolades as a talented teacher but who had virtually no administrative experience, and Ybarra, who was a federal programs and curriculum director at Mountain Home School District before her election four years ago.
Also in the mix are administrators at relatively small districts, such as Wilder Superintendent Jeff Dillon, who challenged Ybarra in the May Republican primary, the string of Republicans Ybarra bested in 2014 — Melba Superintendent Andy Grover, American Falls Principal Randy Jensen and Cottonwood teacher John Eynon — and her 2014 Democratic challenger, former chief deputy superintendent of public instruction Jana Jones.
Here’s a guess: The average Idahoan has as much of a clue about what the superintendent of public instruction does — or who the state superintendent is — as he does about the state treasurer.
So why not eliminate the office and make it part of the governor’s cabinet — much like the people who run the Department of Health and Welfare or the Department of Administration?
Or create a state superintendent’s office within the State Board of Education, which would look a lot like the way Idaho now runs its highways, prisons and the Fish and Game Department.
Either way, you’ve got the public holding accountable the people who are already making the decisions that affect their schools and their children.
Think of the state schools superintendent as the political equivalent of your appendix.
You may not relish what’s involved in removing it.
But once it’s gone, you’d hardly miss it.
