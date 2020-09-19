Idaho View: If Risch won’t debate Jordan; maybe he’s scared

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, hasn’t exactly said no to Democrat Paulette Jordan’s challenge to debate her in four townhall settings in Boise, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Falls and Twin Falls.

But he will.

That’s his track record. Usually, he avoids all but one debate with his opponents — such as the commitment he’s made to appear on Boise’s KTVB on Oct. 13.

That’s his prerogative as the Republican incumbent in a Republican state who has a 10-to-1 fundraising edge. Why surrender those advantages by enhancing Jordan’s stature?

But it’s also his nature. Jordan barely laid a glove on Republican Gov. Brad Little during their debate in the 2018 gubernatorial campaign. But she may be more than a match for a veteran Republican who seems unwilling — or unable — to tolerate a pugnacious question.

For instance, when the late Sen. Frank Church’s granddaughter, Monica Church, on Sept. 16, 2019, asked him to explain the 12,000 misleading statements then attributed to President Donald Trump, Risch refused to answer: “I am not going to stand and explain that. I will let you take that up with the president. If you are looking for someone to fight with the president, you’ve got the wrong guy.”