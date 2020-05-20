Idaho View: If Idahoans don’t voluntarily comply with COVID-19 guidelines, enforcement is the only option

Testing is a crucial piece of the puzzle to stopping a widespread outbreak. Without testing the other 200 or so employees, how are we to know whether they became infected? To have 200 possibly infected people continue to go about their business, go to the barber or salon, or go to a restaurant, as we said in an earlier editorial, is a recipe for disaster.

Even if Idaho were to have more robust testing, the state is still working on ramping up its contact tracing efforts.

State Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said Thursday that the state is hiring and training 255 tracers, which is a good start. A new Harvard report out this week suggests Idaho will need more like 500-550 tracers, Jeppesen said.

The governor up until now has simply relied on a majority of business owners and residents — people who luckily are not in line with the right wing of his party — to model appropriate behavior. He has given orders of closure, but he has made clear that violating those orders will not result not in punishment. Instead, he’ll continue to say Idaho is doing just fine policing itself. He probably never had any intention of penalizing places that did not comply.