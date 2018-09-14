This column ran in Wednesday's Lewiston Tribune.
One of life's enduring mysteries is how Idahoans can continue to vote against their own self interests.
After all, it was in Idaho's farm communities where Donald Trump — a man whose promise to launch a trade war that would wreak havoc with the state's export-based economy — built up his largest leads over Hillary Clinton — whose husband presided over prosperous times for agriculture.
Think potatoes — Trump claimed 65 percent of the vote in Bingham County.
Think vegetables and fruits — Trump took 64.9 percent in Canyon County.
Think dairy products — Trump secured 66.4 percent of Twin Falls County, 68.7 percent of Jerome County and 72.1 percent of Gooding County.
Maybe they thought Hillary Clinton would bring more regulations and economic stagnation.
Maybe they followed the school of thought that Trump was to be taken seriously, not literally.
Either way, it's looking like a bad bet.
As Trump has imposed tariffs against trading partners — and those countries have responded — nobody has been punched as hard as Idaho's agricultural producers.
So says the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
It puts Idaho's risk at "extremely significant damage," the chamber's highest level.
All of which makes sense.
Idaho is a small population state, so everything it makes or grows is sold elsewhere — either in other states or abroad.
By and large, it's a commodity state.
Much of what it produces — such as wheat — is heavily dependent upon international markets.
A good share of Idaho products are the kind of crops that escape Washington, D.C.'s attention — potatoes, fruits, non-wheat grains, canola, onions and seed crops.
Idaho Business Review's Sharon Fisher reported $200 million of Idaho exports are at risk, including:
Canada — $103 million, such as $19 million in materials used in deodorizing rooms, $16 million in fungicides and $15 million in seasonings.
China — $43 million, primarily in whey products that account for $36 million.
Mexico — $36 million, including $15 million in potato products and $14 million in cheese.
European Union — $9 million. The largest share, $8 million, is dried beans.
Not mentioned is the double whammy facing Idaho agriculture from the Trump administration's hostility toward people who immigrate here to work the state's farms, ranches and dairies.
With Idaho in the economic crosshairs, you'd expect to hear some kind of noise.
It hasn't happened yet.
About six weeks ago, the polling firm of Dan Jones and Associates found Trump retaining a 59 percent job approval rating in Idaho. That's roughly the same margin by which the president carried the state.
Idaho Republicans gave him a thumbs up by 81 percent.
Aren't some of those Republicans farmers? If the base is going to keep its head down, certainly the state's congressional delegation isn't going to speak up.
Still, we're not talking about national political tit for tat. You'd wish someone of Sen. Jim Risch's stature would do more than repeat the White House line on such things as the Russia investigation, former FBI Director Jim Comey's firing or the pro-Putin proclivities Trump displayed at Helsinki.
You could dismiss that as more noise coming from the beltway bunch.
Agricultural exports?
Now we're talking real money.
Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse proclaimed Trump's "tariffs and bailouts aren't going to make America great again, they're just going to make it 1929 again."
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R- Iowa, a Trump ally, said: "Farmers and ranchers shouldn't be expected to bear the brunt of retaliation for the entire country."
But if there's been a peep out of Risch, fellow Sen. Mike Crapo and Congressmen Raul Labrador and Mike Simpson, it hasn't registered.
In fact, Risch and Crapo were among 11 Republicans who earlier this summer supported Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from allies such as Canada on the grounds of national security.
How come?
