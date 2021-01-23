Idaho View: If Idaho legislators can’t — or won’t — wear masks, then shut the session down

Two House Democrats in the Ohio Legislature tested positive in December after attending a committee meeting in which at least two other lawmakers who attended later tested positive.

A Montana state legislator last week tested positive and went into quarantine.

Three members of the U.S. House of Representatives tested positive after huddling in a secure room with Republicans who refused to wear a mask in the close quarters during the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

It’s only a matter of time that someone at the Idaho Statehouse contracts the virus, which can spread stealthily and infect someone without there being symptoms for days, while the carrier spreads it to others.

With so many legislators and guests walking around the Idaho Capitol without masks and acting as if it’s somehow business as usual, this is just a disaster waiting to happen.

Until the House speaker and the Senate president pro tem get the situation under control, they need to delay the session. Or at least do what they should have done in the first place: Institute needed health precautions at the Capitol, including a mask mandate and social distancing requirements. You don’t wear a mask or keep your distance, you go home. Period.

Statesman editorials are the unsigned opinion expressing the consensus of the Idaho Statesman’s editorial board. Board members are publisher Rusty Dodge, editor Christina Lords, opinion editor Scott McIntosh and newsroom editors Dana Oland and Jim Keyser.

