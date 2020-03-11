Idaho View: If businesses understand value of diversity, why don’t Idaho Republican legislators?

Defenders of such efforts said positions like provost of diversity and inclusion represent money well spent, and that it is indeed money spent on education. Without such efforts, we might not have as much diversity on campus. Diversity won’t simply happen on its own. Without that diversity, education on the whole will suffer.

This isn’t about “being woke,” as some cynics try to point out. This is a practical matter.

Companies around the world understand the importance of diversity and inclusion efforts. Google, Microsoft, Salesforce, Apple, and Johnson & Johnson, Micron, Chobani, HP see the value in diversity and inclusion. Why don’t Idaho legislators?

At MasterCard, “diversity is what drives better insights, better decisions, and better products. It is the backbone of innovation.” Johnson & Johnson has a Global Diversity and Inclusion division whose aim is “to maximize the global power of diversity and inclusion to drive superior business results and sustainable competitive advantage.”

Are these companies all doing it just to be politically correct? No, they’re doing it because it’s good for business and good for all of us. If these companies get it, why can’t so many Republican legislators?