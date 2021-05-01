Idaho View: Idaho's new McCarthyism

That’s the thing about a witch hunt. If it can’t find any witches, it will find people to put pointy hats on. And when someone says there are no witches, the witch hunters will reply: “Of course there are. We just burned three last week.”

So the committee will put teachers in fear. Any time they decide to teach a subject, they will have to ask themselves new questions: “Is someone going to file a report on me? Am I going to wind up in front of the committee?”

This is an attack on education itself.

Students should be exposed to a wide variety of sources and perspectives, and they should be asked to investigate them critically. This isn’t something McGeachin has to teach teachers. It’s a basic tenant of their profession, something any decent teacher does every single day. McGeachin’s committee endangers it.

For example, it is not possible to have a decent course on the history of economic thought without examining the works of Adam Smith, David Ricardo, Karl Marx, John Maynard Keynes and Milton Friedman, among others.