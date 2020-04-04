Idaho View: Idaho, U.S. are way behind in coronavirus testing. Why not increase capacity immediately?

U.S. Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, and Reps. Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson should work closely with Gov. Brad Little to make sure Idaho has what we need to get every possible testing site operating.

As of now, Idaho is ahead of the national average when it comes to testing per capita, but we need to do even better.

As of Wednesday, Idaho’s testing was at a rate of 4,211 per 1 million people, according to the website coronavirusapi.com, a page that provides officially reported data from each of the 50 states and Washington, D.C. The national rate is about 3,200 tests per 1 million people. The highest rate is in Washington state, at 9,735 people tested per 1 million population.

The lowest rates are in Oklahoma and Mississippi, places that health officials are now saying are at high risk of outbreaks because of such low testing rates.

The ability to test people for the coronavirus is emerging as one of the great lessons for stemming the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Based on experiences in countries like Germany, Singapore and South Korea, what’s becoming clear is that testing quickly and massively has reduced the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.