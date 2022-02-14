 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Idaho view

Idaho View: Idaho squandered this golden opportunity

Teacher Appreciation Rally

Gov. Brad Little listens during a Teacher Appreciation Rally on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Oregon Trail Elementary School in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Idaho’s Republican Legislature and Gov. Brad Little couldn’t move fast enough to hand out income tax breaks to wealthy families and corporations that don’t need it.

They got in just ahead of a report that shows where the money could have been better spent.

Last week, the Office of Performance Evaluations outlined the status of Idaho’s public school buildings. Hiding in plain sight is Idaho’s dirty little secret: the Legislature has shirked its constitutional duty in that regard, in large part because the Idaho Supreme Court in 2005 looked the other way.

Now, according to OPE, the cost of bringing school buildings simply to a level of “good,” not “perfect,” is $847 million. And that’s just for the 77 school districts that responded to OPE’s survey. If you extrapolate the findings to cover all 115 school districts, the price inevitably climbs to more than $1 billion.

Among the dozen school districts where the OPE study dug a little deeper, it found 20% of the school buildings will need to be replaced within the next 10 years.

Nowhere is it more difficult to build or maintain schools than in the Gem State. It requires bonds to win a two-thirds majority. Most states, including Idaho’s neighbors, require far less.

In the last decade, only 41% of school bonds cleared that standard — while 81% received at least a simple majority.

Idaho helps local school construction only on the margins. For instance, it subsidizes interest payments for poor districts and allocates state lottery profits toward district building needs.

That’s far less than most states, including Idaho’s neighbors.

And the state relies on an outdated model of marshaling resources for school building needs. This formula estimates costs at $81.45 per square foot when the full replacement cost is $350 per square foot.

All of which leaves Idaho students attending school in less than ideal circumstances.

Says the OPE: At $1,080, Idaho spends less construction money per student than any other state in the union — and only one other state, Tennessee, spends less in construction money than Idaho’s $6.82 per square foot.

If you’re a property taxpayer, you’re feeling this burden the Legislature is heaping upon you.

Thanks to the machinations of then-Gov. Jim Risch, the GOP-led Legislature in 2006 eliminated a statewide maintenance and operation property tax levy that more or less treated schools equally. He replaced it with less stable state revenues generated by a sales tax increase. The results: As state lawmakers cut back $1 billion in support during the 13 years that followed Risch’s folly, local property taxpayers picked up $1 billion in new supplemental property tax levies. The average supplemental levy is now 35% higher than it was when Risch passed his tax shift. Between 2007 and 2020, the overall annual collections increased from $99 million to $214 million.

Common sense would suggest something’s got to give. And in the case of Idaho’s schools, it would be declining support for school construction bonds backed by higher property taxes.

But OPE could not say one way or the other. One possible explanation is that supplemental levies are so pervasive across the state that you can’t isolate their effects on school bond elections.

What you may see out of this is a better accounting of what Idaho schools need. The state has not conducted a full assessment since Cecil Andrus was governor in 1993.

But then what?

Where’s the money coming from?

Not only has the state handed out $600 million in income tax breaks, but Little now proposes to drain $200 million more in ongoing funds, plus another $200 million in one-time dollars from the state account that supports public education, and spend it on transportation.

Talk about a once-in-a-generation opportunity squandered. — M.T.

