Idaho View: Idaho squandered early pandemic successes

There’s an old truism that insanity is doing the same thing repeatedly, expecting the outcome to change. By that measure, Idaho’s pandemic response has degenerated into madness.

Our neighbors are dying because of it — at least 618 at time of writing, certainly more by time of publication.

Idaho’s early pandemic response, because of a combination of luck and good policymaking, was excellent. Idaho was lucky because it was one of the last states in the nation to have an outbreak, so Gov. Brad Little could look at the fate of other states.

And Little used that opportunity. Early into Idaho’s outbreak, he put the state into an economically painful but necessary lockdown that saved countless lives.

But since reopening, Idaho has failed to maintain that early advantage. Idaho remained in Stage 4 even as cases surged and hospitals were stretched unbelievably thin — children in the Magic Valley now have to travel hours to receive care, and in Kootenai County hospitals may have to ship patients out of state.

Eastern Idaho’s hospitals have come close to being overwhelmed at times. And neighboring Utah says it may not be able to accept patients. Local doctors say they really don’t have anywhere to send patients if capacity is exceeded.