Idaho View: Idaho squandered early pandemic successes

There’s an old truism that insanity is doing the same thing repeatedly, expecting the outcome to change. By that measure, Idaho’s pandemic response has degenerated into madness.
Our neighbors are dying because of it — at least 618 at time of writing, certainly more by time of publication.
Idaho’s early pandemic response, because of a combination of luck and good policymaking, was excellent. Idaho was lucky because it was one of the last states in the nation to have an outbreak, so Gov. Brad Little could look at the fate of other states.
And Little used that opportunity. Early into Idaho’s outbreak, he put the state into an economically painful but necessary lockdown that saved countless lives.
But since reopening, Idaho has failed to maintain that early advantage. Idaho remained in Stage 4 even as cases surged and hospitals were stretched unbelievably thin — children in the Magic Valley now have to travel hours to receive care, and in Kootenai County hospitals may have to ship patients out of state.
Eastern Idaho’s hospitals have come close to being overwhelmed at times. And neighboring Utah says it may not be able to accept patients. Local doctors say they really don’t have anywhere to send patients if capacity is exceeded.
We are dangerously dancing on the edge of the catastrophe we avoided early on. This time not because we were taken off guard, but because we have not had the fortitude to fight the pandemic effectively.
Little’s decision to move the state back to Stage 3 is a baby step in the right direction, but it is far from sufficient. It changes relatively little with regard to the status quo. Most specifically, it neither imposes a statewide mask mandate nor gestures toward enforcement of local mandates. The governor is trying the same thing, expecting a different outcome.
Little correctly observed that he doesn’t need complete masking adherence to get the pandemic under control, but he does need a higher level of compliance. He conjectured that people will be more likely to comply with local orders than with statewide ones.
Idaho has relied on local mandates since reopening. That strategy has netted Idaho:
- One of the nation’s lowest percentages of residents saying they always or usually wear masks
- One of the nation’s highest percentages of residents saying they know someone currently suffering COVID-19 symptoms
- A death toll more than 10 times Thailand’s (population 69 million, compared to Idaho’s 1.8 million; eastern Idaho’s death toll alone will soon surpass Thailand’s)
Little doesn’t need to look far to find better strategies. Oregon did not have Idaho’s early luck. It was one of the first states to experience a major COVID-19 outbreak.
Today, Oregon’s per capita COVID-19 death rate for the entirety of the pandemic, including the early uncontrolled outbreak Idaho was mostly spared, is half that of Idaho’s. The most significant difference is a statewide mask mandate, with at least some enforcement.
The available research suggests the same thing.
Studies in Germany indicate that voluntary mask policies achieve lower levels of compliance while also increasing the level of social strife. In the absence of enforcement, social stigmatization of those who refuse to wear masks becomes the predictable norm. Enforced mask orders, by contrast, increase compliance not only with masking but with other pandemic mitigation strategies like distancing and handwashing.
In Arizona, mask mandates were local, but there was some level of enforcement and other mitigation strategies. Two weeks after the mask mandates, new cases had plateaued. Two weeks after that, they declined by 75%. In Idaho, by contrast, every agency in charge of mask mandates has had the same message: Don’t worry. If you break the rules, there are no consequences at all.
Enforcement doesn’t have to be harsh to significantly increase compliance. When someone is pulled over for speeding, they tend to pull away going the speed limit even if an officer lets them off with a warning. But they do that because you can’t always count on the cop letting you off. Sometimes you get a ticket.
Gov. Little, is it so hard to do again what you did during the onset of the pandemic? Look around. See what is effective. Cast the politics aside, and save Idahoans’ lives.
Put in place a mask mandate and direct enforcement.
The Post Register’s editorial board consists of Publisher Travis Quast, Managing Editor Monte LaOrange and editorial writer Bryan Clark. Clark can be reached at 208-542-6751.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!