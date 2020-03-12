Idaho View: Idaho Senate should vet pesticide bill

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

But none of that is in the bill.

The House has responded in the opposite way: A pesticide sprayer may have poisoned more than two dozen farmworkers? Investigators didn’t have the capacity to determine whether they had? The sprayer got a nasty letter in response? We must get rid of that letter.

The bill would throw out language allowing fines for careless or faulty application, meaning for example that applicators could apply dangerous pesticides even if they know unprotected people are in the application area, as long as they have met notice requirements. It would narrow the circumstances in which applicators could be penalized for applying banned or counterfeit pesticides, according to an Attorney General’s opinion.

Another provision that’s concerning is one that would require the regulations to be rewritten every five years through a process known as negotiated rulemaking.

Idaho’s negotiated rulemaking process has a number of advantages. It allows regulators and the regulated community to talk openly, to avoid regulations that are burdensome without providing public benefit. It gets a number of different stakeholders to the table and allows their interests to be weighed.