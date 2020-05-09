Idaho View: Idaho’s uninsured deserve a little compassion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Last fall, an estimated 4,200 Idahoans elected not to sign up for health insurance on the state-based exchange, Your Health Idaho.

Now they wish they had a do-over.

Many of them now find themselves uninsured while operating in a job environment that could expose them to the coronavirus. In any of the other dozen states that operate their own exchanges — such as Washington, Nevada and Colorado — it would be a simple matter. Those states have opened special enrollment periods.

Idaho has refused.

These are not to be confused with people who have suffered a loss of income as the economy slid into an induced coma in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Individuals on the lowest economic rungs are eligible for the expanded Medicaid coverage.

And people who lost their jobs — and with it, employer-provided health insurance — have the option to apply for replacement coverage on the exchange. Even some of the bureaucratic hoops have been eliminated.

On the other hand, the people left out in the cold are those who may have remained at jobs deemed essential — possibly the person who sold you groceries — that did not provide coverage.