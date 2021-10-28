Idaho View: Idaho’s schools paid dearly for the state’s surplus

That huge surplus Idaho is sitting on would vaporize the instant the state began adequately funding its schools.

As Betsy Russell of the Idaho Press cited last week, Idaho expects to close the budget cycle next June 30 with $1.45 billion more than expected. Credit that not only to economic growth but also to the Legislature’s perennial lowballing of revenue estimates. Included in that strategy was maintaining some budget holdbacks and relying on an economic forecast long after emerging trends proved it to be fairly conservative.

Roughly 55 percent of those funds can be used once. Allocate it on a building or a highway and you’re fine. Spend it on a program or a tax cut and you’re on the way to a deficit down the road when the money runs out.

That leaves about $656.9 million of new money that will be here each year thereafter. For almost 15 years, GOP lawmakers have diverted a good deal of these resources into tax cuts for wealthy families and corporations while Idaho’s per pupil spending drifted to the nation’s bottom and property taxes to prop up local schools expanded.

Shortly after the Great Recession, former Chief Economist Michael Ferguson concluded that the state had slashed public education’s traditional share of Idaho’s personal income by 25 percent. The lost revenue translates roughly into the amount of money transferred into tax cuts during that period.

So what would it cost to begin to correct the errors of the past?

Start with those so-called supplemental property tax levies. At one time, those local taxes patrons voluntarily levied upon themselves paid for extras. Now they merely fill in gaps left behind in the state appropriation. As Idaho Education News’ Kevin Richert reported earlier this year, the state set another record with $216.6 million in property taxes collected across the state.

Idaho has the sixth most crowded classrooms in the nation. Hiring enough teachers to achieve the national average would cost more than $120 million. Just matching Washington state’s level would require nearly $50 million.

Roughly four-fifths of the states offer teachers more competitive salaries. Reaching the national average would cost more than $190 million. Just catching up with 25th ranked Nevada’s average salary would take close to $90 million.

Reaching the national average of per pupil expenditures — $1.67 billion — is beyond Idaho’s reach. Just moving up a notch to match Utah at 50th place would require $60 million. Rising to Arizona’s 49th ranking would cost $460 million. And equaling Mississippi’s 47th place status would take $591 million.

And that says nothing about:

l All-day kindergarten — State schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra’s budget includes $39.3 million — and that would address only two-thirds of incoming kindergarten students.

l Colleges and universities — In a bow to the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s war on academic diversity, lawmakers took $2.5 million out of the already lean higher education budgets.

l Support staff — When Idaho Education News put a price tag on what it would take to meet national standards for counselors, school psychologists, school nurses and social workers, it came up with more than $160 million per year.

l Full-time schools — Strapped for cash, 52 Idaho school districts and 16 charter schools operate on a four-day week. Who knows what it would cost to restore a conventional academic calendar?

In other words, you could spend that amount of cash three times over before Idaho’s commitment to its children begins to keep pace with the rest of the country.

Say what you will, but a stockpile of cash built on shortchanging Idaho schools is nothing to be proud of. — M.T.

